After signing with Ravens, Anderson hopes to play vs. Bengals

Notes: Offensive coordinator Cam Cameron said that running back Willis McGahee (left knee) will be a game-time decision. If he can't go, then rookie Ray Rice will start in his place. McGahee termed his chances of playing at 50 percent. ... Nose guard Kelly Gregg (left knee) said he also will be a game-time decision after participating in practice Friday on a limited basis. "Hopefully, I'll play," Gregg said. ... Free safety Ed Reed (nerve impingement of his neck and shoulder) is another question mark after missing the preseason. ... "It's just listening to the doctor and trying to be smart about it as much as you can," Reed said. "If they tell you, it's going to be a couple of weeks, then you've got to take a couple weeks. That's what they've been telling me. It's very frustrating because you can't really do anything. If you get out there, you are really at risk."