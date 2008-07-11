After signing DE Langford, two draft picks remain unsigned for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Kendall Langford on Friday, leaving the team with only two unsigned draft picks from this year's class.
Langford was the Dolphins' third-round selection, going 66th overall. He was a three-year starter at Hampton with 236 tackles and 23½ sacks in his college career.
The Dolphins' two second-round picks, Clemson defensive end Phillip Merling (No. 32 overall) and Michigan quarterback Chad Henne (No. 57), have yet to ink their deals. Miami's first training camp practice is July 26.
