After rough start, Turner has paid dividends for San Diego

"It took me a while," linebacker Shawne Merriman said. "I think it was probably easier for the offensive guys. Me, being a defensive guy, I kind of get rowdy and get up for a game and yell and scream and everything else, and Norv wasn't like that. He'll talk to you and he'll talk numbers: 'If you take the ball away this many times, you'll win the game. If you do this, or plus-two on the turnover ratio, you should win the game.' I'm waiting to hear him tell me to get up and run through that wall over there, and it never happened."