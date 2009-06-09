After rocky start, McDaniels beginning to attract believers in Denver

"In New England, we had a mindset that if you didn't bring in people who were problems or who could be a problem, you don't' have that distraction to deal with," McDaniels said. "We've tried to do this right and make this thing jell from a roster standpoint. From what I see, this group has come together as a team. From the first team meeting in the middle of March we laid out our vision and we really stuck to the things we told them we were going to stick to.