New York Giants coach John Harbaugh was asked about Paulson Adebo last week after the veteran cornerback was a healthy scratch in a Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

"Like I told him, I said, "In my mind, you're a starter in this league. And when you started here, you've done really well. And you're going to have to start again,'" Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was immediately proven prescient. Cornerback Greg Newsome II suffered an ankle injury on the fourth play of Sunday's 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving Adebo to play the final 67 snaps in relief. Adebo played like a shutdown corner, registering four passes defended and an interception.

"I thought he played at the highest level," Harbaugh said Sunday night.

The Giants will need Adebo to maintain that level of play for "a while" because Newsome has what Harbaugh called a "serious high ankle" sprain. Harbaugh said Newsome will miss "multiple weeks," and he didn't rule out surgery.

"I'm not ready to say yet one way or the other on that," Harbaugh said. "It's still Monday. But it's going to be multiple weeks."

This is the latest blow for a defense that already lost outside linebacker Brian Burns (knee) and inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) to season-ending injuries. Newsome's excellence has been key to a pass defense that ranks fifth in yards allowed per game.

Newsome has revived his career in New York after signing a one-year, $8 million prove-it contract in March. He performed so well that he earned a three-year, $45.75 million extension after eight games.

Newsome acknowledged that he could have made "a few more millions" if he played out the season and hit the open market. But he opted for security after finding a home in New York. That looks like a wise move now since missing a chunk of time in the second half of the season could have dealt a blow to his value in free agency.

The Giants tried to extend cornerback Deonte Banks at the same time as they locked up Newsome, but those talks didn't result in an agreement. The Giants may want to revisit those negotiations and raise Newsome's injury as a reminder of the security of coming to an agreement now, with Banks still seven regular-season games from becoming a free agent.

Adebo also has a lot on the line financially. The 27-year-old has been a disappointment since signing a three-year, $54 million contract ahead of 2025 season, and the Giants can create $14 million in cap savings with $6.3 million in dead money if they cut him after the season. That seemed like a no-brainer decision after Adebo lost his starting job to Banks in training camp.

That's still the most likely outcome, but Adebo's performance in Newsome's absence could cause the Giants to reassess. Adebo, who also played well when Newsome missed a Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, could become an insurance policy if the Giants fail to extend Banks.

The business side will sort itself out. For now, the focus is avoiding a decline in play from a synchronized secondary during Newsome's absence.

Wilson watch

A big reason the Giants have been able to withstand the personnel losses on defense has been the work of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Wilson has done so well that it's inevitable that he'll generate head-coaching interest.

That process has already started, with Wilson recently taking a virtual interview for the head-coaching vacancy at his alma mater, Maryland. That an interview took place signals a mutual level of interest, but it doesn't appear Wilson is the frontrunner for the vacancy. A hiring could take place this week, according to The Athletic, and Harbaugh expressed no concern about an imminent departure.

"No level of concern that it would interrupt our season at all," Harbaugh said. "He's not going to leave the Giants to go in the middle of the season."

The interest from Maryland figures to precede more serious inquiries from NFL teams. The 44-year-old Wilson has steadily climbed the ranks, with his profile rising in New York after two years as the Tennessee Titans' defensive coordinator. Wilson has his undermanned group playing at a high level, highlighted by Sunday's dominance of a Jaguars offense that entered the matchup ranked fourth in the league in scoring.

Wilson matches his X's and O's acumen with a leadership style that connects with players and will appeal to ownership. It won't be long until he gets a head-coaching opportunity if his success continues with the Giants.

Harbaugh has always been aware of the possibility that Wilson and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy could use their coordinator positions as stepping stones to head-coaching jobs. It's a familiar scenario for Harbaugh, who had to replace coordinators many times in 18 years as coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

"You are prepared for it because you try to have a real deep coaching staff," Harbaugh said. "You want to have a deep bench, so to speak, which we do. So that's what you do, really. Continuity is really important. I really am a big believer in continuity of the systems and things like that. Sometimes it can come from the outside too, though, for sure."

The NFL hiring process won't start until after the regular season, so this topic should be put to rest until then -- barring any other interest from college programs.

"It's not anything we're thinking about right now," Harbaugh said. "Nobody's got that on their minds. Those things all take care of themselves. With success, those things happen, and you're happy for guys when it happens. But we're so far away from that, and the guys also understand that none of those things happen if you don't follow through and get the job done and prove yourself."

For kicks

A hallmark of this team has been players responding to adversity. That seemed to be the case with rookie kicker Dominic Zvada, who made field goals from 53 yards and 54 yards in the first half to bounce back from his recent slump. But then Zvada missed a 32-yard attempt early in the third quarter that would have given the Giants a three-score lead.

It was a familiar miss from Zvada, as he hooked the kick wide left from the right hash. Zvada is 20-of-27 on field goals this season, with all seven of his misses coming from the right hash. The coaching staff identified a technique flaw that was believed to be contributing to the misses, but it clearly hasn't been completely fixed, although both of his makes from 50-plus were on the right hash.

Zvada was visibly upset on the sideline after the miss, but he recovered to make a 43-yard field goal from the left hash to give the Giants a 23-9 lead with 10:03 remaining in the game. Zvada's 74.1 field goal percentage ranks 26th out of 32 kickers with at least 10 attempts.

Harbaugh is resolute on sticking with Zvada, believing the young kicker's talent makes it worth living through these growing pains. There aren't many appealing options available at this point anyway, so the Giants are set up to ride with Zvada down the stretch.

Aside from Zvada's miss, the Giants' special teams had a sparkling night. Returner Xavier Gipson, poached from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad last week, provided the spark the Giants were seeking. Gipson's 27-yard punt return late in the first half allowed the Giants to drive into position for Zvada's 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the half. Perhaps most importantly, Gipson fielded all of his returns cleanly, which hadn't been the case with Charlie Jones.

Punter Jordan Stout shook off an uncharacteristic 12-yard shank late in the loss to the Commanders and responded by averaging 60.3 yards on his four punts against the Jaguars. Those booming punts only pay off if they're supported by strong coverage. That was the case Sunday, as Stout's net average was 54.5 yards.

Linebacker Zaire Barnes continued his excellent coverage with four special teams tackles. Safety Tyler Nubin delivered a pair of bone-crunching tackles on kickoff returns. It's been impressive to watch Nubin embrace a core special teams role after losing his starting safety job.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.