After missing most of last season, Tinoisamoa re-signs with Bears

Published: Apr 12, 2010 at 10:43 AM

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears have re-signed unrestricted free agent Pisa Tinoisamoa after the linebacker missed most of last season with an injured right knee.

Signed before last season, Tinoisamoa tore the posterior cruciate ligament during the opener at Green Bay, an injury that ultimately ended his season. He was inactive for the next three games, and started against Atlanta on Oct. 18 before being carted off the field.

He went on injured reserve in December, finishing with five tackles and one forced fumble.

Before coming to Chicago, he spent six seasons in St. Louis where he registered 661 total tackles with 10 sacks and seven interceptions.

