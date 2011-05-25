After many closed doors, Beck in running to start for 'Skins

"You want to play for a team where the coach believes in you," Beck said Wednesday after the second day of a minicamp organized by Redskins players during the lockout. "I've been in a situation where I've been on a team where I wasn't the guy that the staff chose -- I was just a guy. It's different. To survive and be successful in the NFL you have to be on a team where the coaches believe in you, and you have to earn the players' confidence by the way you perform on the field."