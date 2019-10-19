After loss, Fangio says fans have right to be 'angry'

There really wasn't a facet in which the Broncos did not struggle on Thursday. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco's uninspired play has some believing he should be replaced. Flacco's struggles were compounded by a horrendous outing from the offensive line in which the Chiefs' pass rush remedied its seasons-long ills in 60 minutes. And the Broncos running game of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman that had begun to gain steam in the wins was running in place against a previously porous Chiefs defense. Denver's defense wasn't outstanding, but it was the offense that was the biggest problem.