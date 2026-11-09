After Lions guard Christian Mahogany benched, Dan Campbell says 'ball's in his court'

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- There was a noticeable absence in the starting lineup when the Detroit Lions took the field for pregame warmups in Miami.

Second-year guard Miles Frazier slid between center Juice Scruggs and tackle Penei Sewell. Christian Mahogany, who's started every game he's been active and healthy for this season, was with the second-team offense. Mahogany didn't appear on the injury report. He didn't trot onto the field with the starters when the game began. Instead, he stood next to offensive line coach Hank Fraley on the sideline -- and remained there for every offensive snap Sunday.

He was benched. Dan Campbell explained why.

"Well, that was just team rules," he said. "It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it. And it doesn't mean it stays that way, but that was the way it was going to be today."

So, disciplinary?

"Yeah," Campbell confirmed.

Campbell didn't go into detail about which team rule Mahogany broke, but it was enough for a typical starter to only appear on special teams during a game. Mahogany's absence was certainly felt in the Lions' 19-9 victory. He left the locker room without talking to the media after Sunday's game.

On the Lions' postgame show, Campbell offered a bit more on the situation.

"That's team rules, that's what that is," he said. "All right, so, it really is as simple as that. We have 70 guys, 69-70 guys, and they're all -- we're all -- expected to do it right, and when one doesn't, that's just the way it goes. It doesn't mean this is a done deal, it's just -- he deserved that. Frazier deserved the opportunity to play."

Offensively, the Lions struggled against the Dolphins. Frazier, a second-year guard out of LSU, didn't have a clean game. Neither did right guard Tate Ratledge or rookie right tackle Blake Miller. The offensive line allowed three sacks. Miami's speed rushers offered a different look the Lions weren't used to seeing. It wasn't all on Frazier. But you have to wonder if the Lions come away with more than 19 points against the Dolphins had Mahogany been out there.

Campbell was clearly willing to accept that outcome. We'll see if Mahogany returns to the lineup when the Lions face the New England Patriots in Germany this weekend.

Sounds like he has work to do.

"Yeah, listen, we're good," Campbell said Monday of the situation. "I mean, I talked to him this morning, so the ball's in his court."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.