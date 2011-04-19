After intriguing top-tier players, 'backer draft class thin

Boston College's Mark Herzlich is a guy every one in the country should be cheering for to make it. After the 2008 season, he was on course for a high first-round grade and then was diagnosed with cancer. He made it back to the field in 2010 in what some would call a miracle. He wasn't the same player he once was, which he has admitted to me, but he really is starting to regain some of what he once was as an athlete. I hope the team that drafts him has patience to let him fully recover because he could be a leader, as well as a very productive player. I have interviewed him three times about his story and how he attacked his disease, which would be enough for me to draft him. However, I'm not picking players, and he has to prove he can play in the NFL.