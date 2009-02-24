After hard lessons in college, CB Francies insists his past is history

"Will I run a faster 40 at my pro day? Lord willing, yes. I think at the combine I showed them some of the best of both worlds I have at corner. I'm a larger corner who is strong but also quick like the little ones. I'm durable and I think I can add on another five pounds and play effectively with it. I think my future may hold a career in football. I am humble enough to realize that I am not sure if I will be drafted high, low or at all. The only thing I know about my future is that if I am blessed with a long life, I will be an excellent father to my daughter, Areyana, who is 2. Beyond that, I pray for an opportunity in the NFL. I'll make the best of it. I'll be OK."