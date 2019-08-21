Around the NFL

After 'frustrating' outing, Murray ready to up his game

Published: Aug 21, 2019
Kyler Murray experienced the highs and lows through two preseason games, following up a solid opening game performance with a dud last Thursday versus the Oakland Raiders.

In his second appearance, Murray completed 3 of 8 passes for 12 yards, was called for three penalties, got sacked twice and took a safety. The rookie quarterback said Tuesday he wasn't worried about the poor performance.

"It gets frustrating when there might not be anything open and we go out there and look how we looked last week, and people are talking about you," Murray said, via the team's official website. "But you've also got to understand, like I've said, that it's preseason, and we were running like literally six or seven plays. There is nothing to be too negative about because we know what's really going on."

Anyone who watched the third installment of HBO's Hard Knocks Tuesday night noticed Murray talking to Antonio Brown after Thursday's game asking, "Why they gotta bring the house on me?" Given that it was just the second preseason game it's clear the Cards weren't prepared for the all-out pressure the Raiders brought that swallowed Murray.

We're likely to see a better prepared Murray this week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted on NFL Total Access that Arizona plans to treat this week like a regular-season game week and will throw a few wrinkles at the Minnesota Vikings defense on Saturday.

After playing vanilla for two weeks, perhaps the Cardinals tossing in some chocolate chips this weekend will help get Murray over his recent rocky road.

