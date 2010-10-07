After bye, Lynch says hello to favorable schedule

Brandon Jackson, Packers. It's interesting to note the Packers had been considered the front-runner to get Lynch until the Seahawks swooped in and made the deal. That's got to tell you something about their confidence in Jackson. Now get this: Green Bay faced the second-easiest collection of run defenses in the first four weeks, which should produce bigger numbers for Ryan Grant's replacement. The Packers now will see the Vikings (No. 3), Jets (No. 2) and Cowboys (No. 5) in the next five weeks before their bye.

Deal him (for Lynch if you can).