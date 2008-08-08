After Boller's lackluster debut, Ravens turn to Smith at QB

Published: Aug 08, 2008 at 11:11 AM

BALTIMORE -- It's Troy Smith's turn in the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback derby.

After an uneven performance by Kyle Boller in the Ravens' 16-15 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Smith will start the second preseason game Aug. 16 against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium.

The former Heisman Trophy winner will play the majority of the first half against the Vikings.

Ravens' most pressing issue

Two first-round picks. One Heisman Trophy winner. The Ravens should be able to find a quality starting QB from that group, right? Thomas George examines. More ...

"We're looking at it as two games with balanced repetitions," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said late Thursday at Gillette Stadium. Harbaugh acknowledged he could potentially determine the starter for the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals before the third preseason game.

Boller got the first start, completing 11 of 15 passes for 102 yards. However, the former first-round draft pick also had a fumble and an interception.

"There are a few plays I wish I could take back," said Boller, who also had two passes dropped.

Smith wasn't exactly sterling, either. He completed five of 12 passes for 74 yards, but he did connect with Darnerien McCants and Justin Harper for 30 and 18 yards, respectively, to finish with a 62.5 rating.

"I thought Troy was poised," Harbaugh said. "He threw some NFL balls in there. That ball across the middle in the fourth quarter was a heck of a throw. He scrambled around and did a nice job."

Now, Smith is looking to build upon that showing and two rookie starts last season where he threw two touchdowns with no interceptions in 76 throws. Smith acknowledged that this upcoming game is "vital" for him.

"It's very, very important for myself and my development for the team," Smith said.

Smith was asked if the game against the Vikings could make or break his candidacy.

"I haven't stepped into the situation any day in practice, saying my performance will help me or not help me," Smith said. "I try to approach this the same way."

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Joe Flacco received a rude greeting in his first NFL game. The first-round draft pick went 0-for-3 with a lost fumble and was sacked twice. Despite the rough start, his confidence wasn't shaken.

"It was a good learning experience," said Flacco, who was drafted 18th overall. "I have to do a better job of protecting the ball. I pride myself on staying calm. It was obviously a little bit different from what I'm used, but that's what the game is all about."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Georgia sets record for most players selected in seven-round draft

The Georgia Bulldogs made history on night one of the 2022 NFL Draft. They closed Day 3 of the draft with another record broken. With the 2022 NFL Draft's Saturday conclusion, Georgia officially reset the all-time high mark for most players selected in a seven-round draft with 15.

news

Undrafted rookie free agents: Team signings after 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with the undrafted rookie free-agent signings with a team-by-team list of player acquisitions following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW