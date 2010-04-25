After being passed over, USC RB Johnson signs with Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have signed Southern Cal running back Stafon Johnson, who suffered a nearly fatal weightlifting accident last year.
Best undrafted players
After 255 prospects were selected during seven rounds of the draft, Gil Brandt breaks down the top undrafted players, a list that includes Stafon Johnson. More ...
Johnson, whose neck was crushed by a weight bar in September, was signed after the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Titans also signed Texas A&M offensive lineman Kevin Matthews, son of former Titans offensive lineman and Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, to a rookie free agent contract.
Later on Saturday Tennessee signed former Ole Miss tight end Gerald Harris and former USC lineman Nick Howell, son of former Houston Oilers lineman Pat Howell.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press