After being passed over, USC RB Johnson signs with Titans

Published: Apr 25, 2010 at 09:49 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have signed Southern Cal running back Stafon Johnson, who suffered a nearly fatal weightlifting accident last year.

Best undrafted players

After 255 prospects were selected during seven rounds of the draft, Gil Brandt breaks down the top undrafted players, a list that includes Stafon Johnson. More ...

Johnson, whose neck was crushed by a weight bar in September, was signed after the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Titans also signed Texas A&M offensive lineman Kevin Matthews, son of former Titans offensive lineman and Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, to a rookie free agent contract.

Later on Saturday Tennessee signed former Ole Miss tight end Gerald Harris and former USC lineman Nick Howell, son of former Houston Oilers lineman Pat Howell.

