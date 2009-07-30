After beating Long odds to get here, Cards WR close to fulfilling dream

"Much like Steve Breaston the year before, he showed up in the spring, he made plays," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said of his initial impressions of Long last year. "He gets your attention that way and when a young guy like Lance comes in and works very hard, wants to get better, always asking questions, always studying and looking at tape, you know, he gets noticed. And then when you can produce on the field, which he's done for us in practice, then it kind of gets your radar up.