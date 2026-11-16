After another 'unacceptable' defensive performance, the Cowboys are running out of time

ARLINGTON, Texas -- As bad as the Dallas Cowboys defense was all day, it had an opportunity to put a positive spin on things in the end. But that unit did what it's done most of the season: played like one of the worst groups in the league when it mattered most.

With just under four minutes to go Sunday at AT&T Stadium, trailing the San Francisco 49ers by six, Dallas needed one stop. A three-and-out would've been ideal, but preventing another score was the biggest goal.

The next possession lasted two plays and ended with a 49ers touchdown.

On second-and-10, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy found a wide-open Christian McCaffrey for an easy 66-yard trip to the end zone. Dallas brought six defenders after Purdy, which left McCaffrey single covered by 37-year-old Von Miller. It was far from a fair fight against one of the NFL's best offensive players.

And that wasn't even the 49ers' longest play in their 46-40 win. It wasn't even McCaffrey's longest gain -- he also had a 74-yard touchdown reception. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel added a 70-yard rushing touchdown. Dallas' defense now has given up eight plays of 50 or more yards this season, most in the NFL.

The 584 yards the Cowboys allowed Sunday is the most they've given up in any home game in franchise history, and the third most overall (the two performances higher on the list both happened in 2013).

"I thought the second half was unacceptable," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Tackling was atrocious, and we got to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can't give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league."

As bad as the Cowboys' defense has been the past two seasons, Sunday was the most frustrated Schottenheimer has been with the group; he seemed to get angrier as his 11-minute postgame news conference went along.

The Cowboys allowed 244 yards and 17 points in the first half. Over the final two quarters, those numbers climbed to 340 and 29, respectively.

"I haven't been around a situation like this, where the defense was that poor in the second half," Schottenheimer said. "Very disappointed, very frustrated. I thought the first half we did some really good things. It's a very good (San Francisco) offense, right? But what got us in the second half was the tackling -- or the lack of tackling. And you've got to get guys on the ground.

"And yeah, they're good players, but at the end of the day, we tackled like s-- in the second half."

It didn't help that the Cowboys, who are used to their fans taking over opposing teams' stadiums, effectively played a road game Sunday because of all the 49ers fans that made the trip.

Schottenheimer said the crowd split had no impact on how the Cowboys played, but it was clearly noticeable before kickoff as boos for the home team and cheers for the visitors rang out.

"Anticipated it," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Tricked myself and told myself early on that the red was for my high school. At the end of the day, all I ask for is a great environment to play this game. And unfortunately, their fans were more present than ours. But it created a great atmosphere. So, we take the good out of it, one way or another."

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his offense had prepared to use a silent cadence to deal with the crowd noise. By the end of the 49ers' first drive, he realized it wasn't needed.

"I've been in (this) stadium a bunch, just coaching in the NFC East for a while and stuff like that," he added. "And for us not to have to use the silent cadence at all -- I don't think we did on third down -- it was really cool. It makes a difference."

Prescott and the Cowboys' offense could've been better, too, but they played well enough to win. Star wide receiver George Pickens had his most impactful game of the season, catching 11 of 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Each of Dallas' top three wide receivers -- Pickens, CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy -- had a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

Prescott finished 30-for-51 passing for 343 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a 103.6 passer rating.

Dallas has had one of the league's best offenses over the past two years, Prescott has been healthy and the Cowboys have an 11-15-1 record to show for it. Their franchise quarterback was asked Sunday night if these results are starting to feel like "Groundhog Day."

"No," he said. "I really couldn't even give you the 'Groundhog Day' analogy, to be honest. I still don't even know what 'Groundhog Day' is. Don't care for it. I control what I can control. I don't give a damn if the groundhog comes up or not. It's on me."

It seems unrealistic to think these Cowboys can win anything of note without drastic defensive improvements. Ten games don't exactly make for a small sample size. Why would anyone believe that defense is close to turning a corner?

Given how poorly things went a year ago, it's also difficult to argue that bringing in a new defensive coordinator for the fifth consecutive season is the answer. But something has to change, and it doesn't feel like a minor tweak will cut it.

Growing pains were to be expected in Christian Parker's first season running the defense, but the results have fallen well short even of those tempered expectations.

"This is what it is -- he's a young coach that's in his first year of coordinating, and basically, calling the plays," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked after the game about Parker. "So, you would have to say that you would hope you could win games like the last (few) that we've lost.

"I'll weigh his early times. I've been with teams that had some pretty good coordinators on defense that ended up winning Super Bowls."

The 49ers are the NFC favorites to reach the Super Bowl this season. Their defense wasn't great on Sunday, either, but they've found a way to win eight of their past nine games. The Cowboys' defense makes you wonder if Dallas can get to eight wins by the end of the season.

When leaving the field, Schottenheimer usually walks with the players and coaches back to the locker room, past reporters. He didn't take that path Sunday.

"I was pretty pissed off, to be honest with you," he said. "I wanted to get in, collect my thoughts before I talked to the team. At the end of the day, (the Cowboys' play) wasn't good enough, so that's why.

"There's a lot of emotions. … This is a good football team that we played. They're the best in the business. I feel confident that we can be in those games, but certainly we've got to find ways to win those games. And we didn't do that. A tale of two halves."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.