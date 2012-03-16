After a year with Raiders, TE Boss lands deal to play for Chiefs

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 04:06 AM

Tight end Kevin Boss has signed his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Friday.

"We are excited about the opportunity to make Kevin a member of the Kansas City Chiefs," coach Romeo Crennel said in a release. "Kevin has been a part of successful teams in the past and knows what it takes to win. I am eager to add him to our offense."

Boss' three-year deal is worth $9 million, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Thursday.

The tight end's most recent stop was in Oakland last season, where he generated just 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Before that he spent four years with the New York Giants, where he racked up 119 catches for 1,600 yards and 18 scores.

"We felt that signing Kevin continued our free-agent plan of adding good players to our roster," general manager Scott Pioli said. "Kevin has a track record of personal and team success in this league and he is a good fit for us."

