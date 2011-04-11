After 13 seasons, veteran back Taylor hints at retirement

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 07:39 AM

Running back Fred Taylor appears to be inching closer to a decision on his 13-year NFL career.

Pat Dooley of the The Gainesville Suntweeted Monday that Taylor told him he is "basically retired."

Taylor last month told *The Florida Times-Union* that he's conflicted about retirement, and that last season's light workload -- 155 yards on 43 carries for the New England Patriots -- might have bought him an extra year or two in the backfield.

After spending the past two seasons with the Patriots, Taylor will be a free agent if he decides to continue his career.

Taylor has amassed 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns on the ground with the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

