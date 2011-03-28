After 13 seasons, free-agent RB Taylor unsure about future

Published: Mar 28, 2011 at 03:01 AM

Running back Fred Taylor isn't ready to call it quits.

Taylor told The Florida Times-Union that he's conflicted about retirement, and that last season's light workload -- 155 yards on 43 carries for New England -- might have bought him an extra year or two in the backfield. 

After spending the past two seasons with the Patriots, Taylor will be a free agent if he decides to continue his 13-year NFL career. 

He told the Times-Union that while he could keep playing, he'd like to know he can still run around with his kids after football.

The veteran was asked if a proposed 18-game schedule would shorten running backs' careers, and said he didn't think so because featured backs are a thing of the past.

Taylor has amassed 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns on the ground with the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
news

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.
news

Ravens' John Harbaugh: Dolphins 'outcoached, outplayed' us on Thursday night

Ravens coach John Harbaugh repeatedly took blame for Baltimore's poor performance Thursday night in a 22-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW