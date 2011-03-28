After 13 seasons, free-agent RB Taylor unsure about future

Running back Fred Taylor isn't ready to call it quits.
Taylor told The Florida Times-Union that he's conflicted about retirement, and that last season's light workload -- 155 yards on 43 carries for New England -- might have bought him an extra year or two in the backfield.
After spending the past two seasons with the Patriots, Taylor will be a free agent if he decides to continue his 13-year NFL career.
He told the Times-Union that while he could keep playing, he'd like to know he can still run around with his kids after football.
The veteran was asked if a proposed 18-game schedule would shorten running backs' careers, and said he didn't think so because featured backs are a thing of the past.
Taylor has amassed 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns on the ground with the Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft.