AFCA's Grant Teaff: 'Keep your mind on game, your head out of it'

Published: Jan 14, 2014 at 05:53 AM

The American Football Coaches Association, which represents more than 6,000 college and high school coaches, began its annual convention in Indianapolis this week.

WRTV-TV in Indianapolis reported on the convention in which the Heads Up Football program and player safety is a major agenda item.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd also delved into the concussion discussion at the convention, noting Teaff opened the meeting by addressing the issue with his peers.

The Associated Press reported that Alabama coach Nick Saban urged fellow coaches to promote the game.

WIBC-FM also reported on the event, focusing on the new products on display.

ESPN.com also wrote about the focus on concussions, looking at Dr. Sandra Chapman's role among other aspects of the convention.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 matchup preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. 
news

Texans HC Demeco Ryans: 23 injured players 'doesn't stop our process' for preparing for Bengals

There were 23 players listed on the Houston Texans' injury report Wednesday, but head coach Demeco Ryans isn't allowing it to alter the process for preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens D: 'I believe our defense has no weakness'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thinks very highly of Baltimore's defense, which he believes doesn't have a weakness so far. 
news

NFL to allow college all-star game participation for draft-eligible underclassmen

The NFL has informed all 32 teams that draft-eligible underclassmen are now allowed to participate in three college all-star games, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.