AFCA's Grant Teaff: 'Keep your mind on game, your head out of it'

The American Football Coaches Association, which represents more than 6,000 college and high school coaches, began its annual convention in Indianapolis this week.
WRTV-TV in Indianapolis reported on the convention in which the Heads Up Football program and player safety is a major agenda item.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd also delved into the concussion discussion at the convention, noting Teaff opened the meeting by addressing the issue with his peers.
The Associated Press reported that Alabama coach Nick Saban urged fellow coaches to promote the game.
ESPN.com also wrote about the focus on concussions, looking at Dr. Sandra Chapman's role among other aspects of the convention.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor