AFC winners and losers: Jadeveon Clowney shows out

Losers:Trevor Siemian was one or two "Don't blow it!" drives from securing Denver's Week 1 starting quarterback job before his pick-six against San Francisco. The news that he's starting the third week of the preseason means he's still the favorite -- and it's mostly because of erratic play from Mark Sanchez, who appears to know what an opportunity he's let slip away this month. Sanchez had an eight-play stretch that included two fumbles and two near-interceptions. The disconcerting part for coach Gary Kubiak is that neither player responded well after the mistakes. Paxton Lynch has made more big-time throws than either player in front of him, but he still holds the ball too long, like nearly any rookie quarterback. One troubling theme that the three quarterbacks had in common was a lack of pass protection. This offensive line is full of question marks.