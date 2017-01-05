AFC Wild Card primer: Raiders vs. Texans on Saturday

Osweiler and Bill O'Brien: I find it hard to believe that the Houston Texans would move on from a very good football coach just because he was saddled with a nearly untenable situation at quarterback, but I also consider myself a rational person. This game is a proving ground for Houston. Regardless of what has happened to J.J. Watt, the Texans still have a No. 1 overall pick lining up at defensive end and a quarterback who started in the regular season. Houston still has Lamar Miller and DeAndre Hopkins. Their list of potential excuses is far shorter than the one the Raiders have. In terms of fan appreciation, Osweiler is on his last legs -- something he is well aware of. The tandem of O'Brien and Osweiler has just a few days to put any lingering resentment to the wayside and come up with a game plan that will allow the quarterback to get comfortable and eliminate the scattershot, non-rhythmic moments that have defined their season.