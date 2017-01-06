AFC Wild Card primer: Dolphins vs. Steelers on Sunday

Steelers young defenders: In Pittsburgh's seven-game winning streak, the defense has gone from a spotty operation to a force. In the past seven weeks, the Steelers rank in the top four in points per game allowed (17.3) and yards per game (293.6), and are first in sacks (25). That improvement is largely thanks to the development of rookies defenders. Corner Artie Burns, safety Sean Davis and nose tackle Javon Hargrave have breathed life into a porous defense, solidifying the back end and mucking up the ground game. The return of Bud Dupree also can't be overlooked as the Steelers have got after the quarterback with more regularity since he was given the majority of snaps opposite James Harrison. Versus Ajayi and the Dolphins, will Tomlin's young players continue their stout play in a big spot or regress back towards the mean?