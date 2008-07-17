AFC West training camp previews

Selvin Young is currently leading the running back competition heading into the Broncos' training camp. Will that last?
The Chiefs are expected to give extended looks to Kolby Smith and rookie Jamaal Charles in camp, as they hold out Larry Johnson.
JaMarcus Russell and Darren McFadden are a couple of top-5 draft picks that give the Raiders a lot of hope for the future.
The Chargers have been knocking on the door in recent seasons, but the team heads to camp this year feeling like this is their best chance.