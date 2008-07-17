AFC West training camp previews

Published: Jul 17, 2008 at 12:51 PM

» Complete NFL training camp preview

Denver Broncos

Selvin Young is currently leading the running back competition heading into the Broncos' training camp. Will that last?

» Broncos training camp preview

Video:
» Broncos' 2008 outlook
» Broncos' fantasy look
» Shanahan on Cutler's offseason progress

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are expected to give extended looks to Kolby Smith and rookie Jamaal Charles in camp, as they hold out Larry Johnson.

» Chiefs training camp preview

Video:
» Chiefs' 2008 outlook
» Chiefs' fantasy look
» Edwards on the young Chiefs

Oakland Raiders

JaMarcus Russell and Darren McFadden are a couple of top-5 draft picks that give the Raiders a lot of hope for the future.

» Raiders training camp preview

Video:
» Raiders' 2008 outlook
» Raiders' fantasy look
» McFadden's impact on Raiders

San Diego Chargers

The Chargers have been knocking on the door in recent seasons, but the team heads to camp this year feeling like this is their best chance.

» Chargers training camp preview

Video:
» Chargers' 2008 outlook
» Chargers' fantasy look
» Chargers' offseason conditioning program

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James Robinson taking Jaguars RB adds in stride: 'I have to go out there and control what I can control'

With the signing of Carlos Hyde and the drafting of Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB James Robinson has gone from being the lone bright spot for a one-win team to a member of a crowded RB room. The second-year back is taking it in stride, though. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on role with Texans: 'It's a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to go out and lead'

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿'s tenure with the Texans isn't even three months old. But his circumstances couldn't be more familiar. While relationships with the coaching staff were a big draw for the journeyman QB, the expected vacancy at his position was paramount.
news

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'

As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game. 
news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW