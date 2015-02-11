AFC West rookie grades: Oakland Raiders aced 2014 NFL Draft

After heavily dipping into the free-agent pool to land veterans DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward and Emmanuel Sanders, John Elway had the Broncos in "ready to win" mode even before the 2014 NFL Draft took place. Thus, the team didn't hold high expectations for the relatively small 2014 rookie class heading into the regular season. Bradley Roby made the biggest contribution of anyone in the group, playing in all 16 games -- mostly as the nickel corner in Denver's sub-packages -- and logging two starts. He displayed solid cover skills on the perimeter and impressed coaches with his improved toughness and physicality. Although a pair of Pro Bowlers (Chris Harris Jr. and Talib) likely will keep Roby at CB3 next season, he certainly has the tools to be a quality starter down the road. Cody Latimer couldn't crack the receiver rotation as a rookie, but the big-bodied pass catcher should be a key contributor in his second season. Grade: C