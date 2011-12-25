AFC West race takes center stage in Week 17

In the past three weeks, Tebow has been sacked 12 times out of 105 drop-backs -- a ratio of more than one sack per nine pass attempts. He also has thrown five interceptions and just two touchdowns (though four of those picks came in Saturday's loss to the Bills) and the offense has lost four fumbles over that span. For an offense that averages 20 points a game to turn the ball over nine times in three games is a very serious problem, especially considering the decline of the Broncos defense. That unit is not playing as well as it did during the team's six-game winning streak; the Broncos have surrendered 81 points in the past two weeks.