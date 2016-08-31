AFC West preview: Broncos will take their lumps

Oakland Raiders: Amari Cooper, wide receiver. If his first season is any indication, the Raiders offense already goes as Cooper goes. The 2015 draft's No. 4 overall pick became the first rookie since Mike Ditka in 1961 to post three 100-yard performances in his first six career games, only to struggle through a painful foot injury throughout the second half of the season. A healthy Cooper could emerge as the division's dominant receiving threat.