AFC West franchise quarterbacks: Each team's greatest passer

The 1983 draft made fools out of most of the league. And if you've been following along in this series, you've surely noticed that it serves as the point of origin for a number of franchises' biggest QB blunders. Blackledge, the second of six quarterbacks taken in the first round back in '83, entered that draft fresh off winning the national championship and the Davey O'Brien Award (given to college football's top QB), so it's not as if he was some unheralded prospect. That said, he's the biggest draft disappointment in Chiefs history. Two passers taken later in the first round (Jim Kelly, No. 14 and Dan Marino, No. 27) went on to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio (ironically, Blackledge's birthplace), while 10 of the 21 picks that followed the former Nittany Lion made at least one Pro Bowl. Blackledge never earned an invite to pro football's all-star game, though he did tie for the league lead in pick-sixes in Year 2. He never started more than eight games in any one of his five seasons in Kansas City, struggling to win the QB1 job outright from Bill Kenney -- a subpar signal-caller himself -- who qualified above by the letter of the law (but not the spirit).