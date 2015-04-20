AFC West draft needs: Broncos must build to a new vision

The arrival of new coach Gary Kubiak will require general manager John Elway to tweak his offensive personnel to better suit the zone-based running game and play-action passing game. The Broncos will thus seriously consider athletic offensive linemen with nice feet and movement skills. Florida State's Cameron Erving would fill a huge need along the interior; Denver could also eye Pittsburgh's T.J. Clemmings, Florida's D.J. Humphries and Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi as potential developmental offensive tackles. Kubiak's affinity for the tight end position could prompt him to take a look at Minnesota's Maxx Williams as a playmaker between the hashes. Miami's Clive Walford is also a potential fit as a Day 2 candidate. New defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will retain the 3-4, but he could look to improve depth at outside linebacker with an intriguing athlete in Kentucky's Bud Dupree or Virginia's Eli Harold.