AFC West draft grades: Steady wins the race for San Diego

Analysis: Scott Pioli assumed control of a franchise that had won only six games in the two seasons before his first draft. While the roster was downtrodden by most appearances, Herman Edwards and Co. left behind a few productive young players with potential. Dwayne Bowe and Jamaal Charles have shown dynamic ability as playmakers, and the team is set to build around their talents. Defensively, Brandon Flowers has been a pleasant surprise at corner, but Glenn Dorsey has not developed into the dominant force that the team envisioned when it picked him with the fifth selection of the 2008 draft. Pioli's first pick, Tyson Jackson, started 14 games as a rookie, but didn't provide any disruptive plays from his defensive end spot. In addition to those disappointments, the team couldn't get former early picks, Turk McBride and Tank Tyler, to contribute on a consistent basis, and both were let go by the new administration last season. Given the enormous turnover of the roster and the lack of production from most of their top picks, the Chiefs' draft classes have largely underachieved over the past three seasons.