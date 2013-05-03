AFC West draft grades: Gap closing on division champ Broncos

OAKLAND RAIDERS: The Raiders traded down from No. 3 to 12 to land Hayden and an extra pick, but the compensation fell well short of par, according to the standard trade chart. Additionally, Hayden was considered a bit of a reach as a top-15 pick, which leads to more questions about the overall transaction. Sio Moore is an impressive hybrid defender with the skills to affect the run and pass. He specialized in creating disruption at UConn, and could develop into a force quickly with the Raiders. Menelik Watson addresses the team's need at offensive tackle, but the lack of football experience could lead to a slow transition to the pro game. Tyler Wilson joins a competitive situation at quarterback. He is an intriguing talent capable of winning the starting job in training camp. GRADE: C