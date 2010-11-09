AFC West: Aside from Rivers, defenders lead the way

In 15 seasons, Dawkins has established himself as one of the NFL's top players at his position. That and his thorough understanding of all aspects of playing safety, defense, and football in general allow him to have a highly credible voice with his teammates. Dawkins will say the right thing at the right time to help keep everyone on track, although that has been a tremendous challenge this season for the 2-6 Broncos. A typical example of his leadership was when he recently discussed the need for the Broncos to forget about trying to analyze all of the reasons for their poor record and focus on making certain that the second half of the season isn't a repeat of the first half.