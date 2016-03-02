AFC team needs: Three key areas to address in free agency, draft

The Jets have needed a dynamic edge rusher ever since Quinton Coples went bust after the 2012 draft. If they are serious about competing, they can't go through another season with Calvin Pace as the top outside linebacker. With Chris Ivory and passing-down specialist Bilal Powell both ready to reach the open market, there are two vacancies in the backfield. The Jets need to think about targeting D'Brickashaw Ferguson's successor at left tackle. An early-round draft pick could challenge Breno Giacomini at right tackle before sliding over to Ferguson's spot down the road.