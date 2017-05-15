AFC summer subplots: One huge question for each team in 2017

The hiring of general manager Brandon Beane ultimately should be a good thing, as the former Panthers assistant general manager helped stock Sean McDermott with players when the latter was the defensive coordinator in Carolina. Surely their relationship was a huge factor in Beane's hiring. That said, what will be the new direction of the franchise? Do either believe in Tyrod Taylor, or did Buffalo merely take a flier on rookie Nathan Peterman because McDermott wasn't in love with any QB in the draft? Do Beane and McDermott both agree 2018 is the year for quarterback fishing, providing Tyrod Taylor doesn't play out of his mind this season? Will they try to deal Sammy Watkins to ensure they get something? (As opposed to eventually losing him to free agency.) Beane and McDermott are like a new marriage; they know each other, but now they are living in the same house making joint decisions for that household. We'll see.