AFC South training camp preview: Key issues, players to watch

Looming camp question: Blake Bortles. Blake Bortles. Blake Bortles? The most pivotal season of Bortles' career approaches with rapid speed. We've heard tepid praise about the quarterback's improved mechanics this offseason. We'll get a better look at whether he's continued those strides during training camp. Don't expect resolute declarations one way or another from Marrone during camp. If Bortles struggles, it will be frustrating -- but it's not as if the coach can say, "Well, he's been bad, but our backup is Chad Henne, so hashtag shrug emoji." The best news about Bortles will be that he's managing the offense and negating turnovers in practice. Jacksonville owns talent up and down the roster, but Bortles is the keystone of the Jags' 2017 season.