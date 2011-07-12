AFC South teams still aiming to add proper pieces to top Colts

Build up the secondary: A year ago, the Texans passed on re-signing corner Dunta Robinson and they paid for it. Now they have to spend even more money to get one of the premiere corners in free agency. The Oakland Raiders' Nnamdi Asomugha might be out of their league, but they must get in the hunt for a cornerback and settle for nothing less than Johnathan Joseph. When that's done, a safety like the San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle or a strong safety like the Indianapolis Colts' Melvin Bullitt would help. The Texans are only dreaming about a division title if they continue to give up more than two touchdown passes a game to the Colts.