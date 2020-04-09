AFC South roster reset: Titans' studs return; Texans in trouble?

In an offseason where there have been more notable losses to the division than gains, the Colts' additions stand out far and away. Trading for DeForest Buckner could well have taken this slot and is most likely the larger move for the Colts -- and the AFC South -- in the long term. However, a year ago, the Colts were very much poised for big doings in the minds of many. Then Andrew Luck up and retired. Jacoby Brissett took the reins and actually fared well at the onset, but he was one of many Colts bitten by the injury bug. Enter Rivers. At 38 and coming off a 20-interception season, Rivers certainly comes with question marks, but he also brings with him a Hall of Fame resume, experience and the ability to lead and rally a team around him. It's also imperative, when looking into the rearview of Rivers' 2019 season, to acknowledge that he played behind a porous offensive line and is now set to play behind one of the NFL's finest and most fearsome units. Per Pro Football Focus, the Chargers were the No. 29 O-line a season ago, while the Colts ranked No. 3. Sure, time might well be running low on Rivers' career, but the time is also now for the Colts to take a giant step forward with a well-rounded team and that makes this an enticing marriage.