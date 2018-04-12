AFC South Roster Reset: Three-horse race for division crown?

I wrote about this position group in our burning draft questions earlier this week, because I'm struggling to come to grips with Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell looking at Jacksonville's receiving corps and being OK with it. Sure, the Jaguars found success with lesser names in the absence of Robinson last season, and likely didn't feel comfortable paying the $15.9 million the franchise tag would have cost them with the wideout coming off a torn ACL, but it's still surprising a serious effort wasn't made to retain him. Less than three years ago, Robinson caught 80 balls for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. Now, at 24 years old, he wasn't worth it? It seems Jacksonville, which still has $18 million and change in cap space, per Over The Cap, decided it would rather pay Donte Moncrief and Marqise Lee a combined $14 million than dump a slightly larger figure on Robinson. Financially, that makes sense. And yet ...