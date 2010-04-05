AFC South draft grades: Colts have found hidden gems to fit system

Analysis: Team president Bill Polian has transformed the Colts into a perennial contender by consistently drafting and developing players who are ideal fits in the team's system. These players are often unheralded collegians, but their ability to blossom as pros is a testament to the Colts' keen insight on the match between player and system. Bethea, Garcon and Collie are prime examples. In addition to their draftees, the Colts have been able to transform several undrafted players into key contributors. Melvin Bullitt and Jacob Lacey are a few of the many undrafted players who have developed into playmakers for the Colts. Although Indianapolis has enjoyed tremendous success with the young players, the team has also had its fair share of failures with Ugoh, Hughes and Pitcock ranking as lowlights. Regardless, the team's ability to grow its own talent is a reflection of the solid performance by its personnel department.