AFC Roster Reset: Who can disrupt the conference's status quo?

Guenther's old boss in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis, remains employed because the team finished out last season strong and because Lewis has helped to draft and develop players well throughout the decade. The Bengals' roster is not far away, which also can be said about the Titans if new coach Mike Vrabel can develop some defensive difference makers. The Ravens resemble their early-2000s squads more each season on offense, which is a bad recipe when Ed Reed and Ray Lewis are not walking through that door on defense. Houston might have the most superstars of any team in this tier, but it's a top-heavy roster with gaping holes on the offensive line and in the secondary.