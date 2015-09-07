AFC preseason player grades, Week 4: Marcus Mariota poised

Strengths: Mariota is an explosive athlete with outstanding arm talent and passing skills. He is at his best directing a quick-rhythm attack that allows him to get the ball out of his hands quickly in the pocket, as evidenced by his 59-yard touchdown pass to Harry Douglas against the Vikingsin Week 4. However, Mariota has also shown the ability to make effective throws from the pocket or on the move following play-action. He repeatedly delivered pinpoint passes to receivers on bootlegs rolling to his right or left. Most importantly, Mariota found open receivers between the hashes after turning his back to the defense while executing a play-action fake. Mariota has quickly acclimated to the Titans' traditional passing game, and the rookie could have the full playbook available to him when the regular season opens against the Buccaneers.