AFC preseason player grades, Week 2: Johnny Manziel flashes

Weaknesses: Manziel remains a work in progress as a pocket passer. Although he delivered the ball on time for most of the game against Buffalo on Thursday, he is still working on tying his feet to his eyes on the pocket. If Manziel can keep his feet and eyes in sync within the pocket, he will consistently deliver accurate balls to his receivers on the perimeter. In addition, Manziel needs to do a better job identifying blitz pressure and hot reads at the line. The Bills threw a lot of different looks at the second-year pro, and he wasn't always on the same page as his receivers. (While some fault could lie with the receiving corps, it is important for the quarterback to make sure his perimeter players understand which guy is the first look against pressure.)