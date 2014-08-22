AFC Power Poll: Broncos, Patriots alone at the top

The bottom five teams in our power poll reside in the AFC Six of the seven teams listed above are in the AFC South and AFC East, the two worst divisions in football. Miami's outfit feels directionless. They lack difference-making units on both sides of the ball, although their pass rush is intriguing. It wouldn't surprise us if the Jaguars out-play this ranking, especially with that AFC South schedule. The Titans could make the same argument. We still haven't given up on Jake Locker as a quality starter.