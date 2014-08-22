Around the NFL

AFC Power Poll: Broncos, Patriots alone at the top

Published: Aug 22, 2014 at 02:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's been AFC Week on Around The NFL. We previewed the conference on the podcast, predicting every playoff team. We also broke down each division, team-by-team, on the website.

As part of the previews, we had all of our writers submit season predictions in the form of a power ranking of the league. While there were plenty of disagreements among the group, the list below represents the average of all of our predictions. Essentially, these are our consensus picks. We ranked them by conference, with league rank in parentheses.

A class of their own

  1. Denver Broncos (4)  
    1. New England Patriots (5)

It's rare to see so much stability atop a conference. It's also rare to see two of the best quarterbacks of all time playing at their peak in their upper thirties. These have been the best two teams in the AFC for back-to-back seasons, and they both got better.

Playoff teams

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6)
    1. San Diego Chargers (9)
    2. Baltimore Ravens (11)
    3. Indianapolis Colts (13)

Note that the teams are ranked in order of our overall power poll, rather than what their theoretical playoff seed would be. Even though the Colts could be no lower than the No. 4 in AFC seeding, their significant shortcomings outside of Andrew Luck show up here. No other team in the AFC South ranks in the top 25.

We project a return to normalcy in the AFC North. The Steelers are back as division champions, while we have the Ravens back in the playoffs as a wild card team. The offense can only get better. We also project the Chargers' 2013 resurgence to stick. Philip Rivers should love the team's new up-tempo offense.

Stuck in the middle

  1. Cincinnati Bengals (14)
    1. Kansas City Chiefs (19)
    2. Cleveland Browns (20)

There are an average of five to six new playoff teams every year. After three one-and-done appearances, we have the Bengals on the outside looking in. The Chiefs got a lot of schedule luck last year that should change this year, and their offensive line could be a mess. The Browns have a playoff-ready defense, but it's hard to see their passing game succeeding.

End of the line

The bottom five teams in our power poll reside in the AFC Six of the seven teams listed above are in the AFC South and AFC East, the two worst divisions in football. Miami's outfit feels directionless. They lack difference-making units on both sides of the ball, although their pass rush is intriguing. It wouldn't surprise us if the Jaguars out-play this ranking, especially with that AFC South schedule. The Titans could make the same argument. We still haven't given up on Jake Locker as a quality starter.

*The "Around the League Podcast's" Fantasy Football Preview is all you need before draft day. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers no updates on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Following the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy spoke with the media, but offered no details and few words regarding superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers or his contract. 
news

Cardinals, veteran QB Colt McCoy agree to one-year deal

Journeyman signal-caller Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL expects to have full stadiums for 2021 season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.
news

Raiders extend LT Kolton Miller for three years, $54.015M

﻿Kolton Miller﻿ became the first 2018 draft pick to sign a multi-year extension. The Raiders agreed to a three-year extension worth $18.005 million average per year in new money ($54.015 million total) with $42.6 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL informs clubs Phase One of offseason workouts can begin April 19

The league informed clubs they can begin Phase One of the offseason workout program on April 19, Tom Pelissero reports. Players are allowed to work out at the team facility in small groups.
news

NFL owners approve enhanced schedule with 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners approved an enhanced regular-season schedule featuring 17 games per team. The new schedule also features three preseason games per team.
news

2021 NFL season: Team-by-team opponents for every game

Each team's opponents for every game in the 2021 NFL season, which now features 17 regular-season games per team for the first time in league history.
news

What you need to know about enhanced NFL schedule featuring 17 regular-season games per team

NFL owners voted Tuesday to approve an enhanced schedule which will feature 17 regular-season games per team -- a one-game expansion from the previous 16-game schedule. Here is what you need to know about the new schedule.
news

Bruce Arians follows through on promise, gets tattoo following Bucs' Super Bowl LV triumph

Bruce Arians promised he'd get some fresh ink if the Bucs achieved the ultimate prize.

His team held up their end of the bargain, so it was time for the 68-year-old coach to follow through on his guarantee.
news

Texans GM: We take allegations against Deshaun Watson 'very seriously'

Houston general manager Nick Caserio addressed the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against quarterback Deshaun Watson in an interview with the team's website this week.
news

Roundup: Seahawks give newly acquired OL Gabe Jackson three-year, $22.575M extension

Former BYU receiver Micah Simon didn't get a chance to have a pro day before he began his attempt to land with an NFL team because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up going undrafted, but 2021 gave him an opportunity for redemption.
news

David Johnson: 'Competition' with Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay will make Texans better in 2021

After the arrival of Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, who started 12 games last season in Houston, believes having a capable trio will be a boon for the Texans' offense.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW