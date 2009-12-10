AFC playoff predictions: Patriots won't be a part of postseason action

"We set a goal in the beginning of the season to be in the hunt come Thanksgiving and win as many games as we could after Thanksgiving," tight end Tony Scheffler said. "Right now, we're 2-0 and looking forward to the rest of December. This is really when you need to play your best football. You try to cut the mistakes as the season goes on, try to get those little kinks out of armor, and try to gather momentum to go into January and then, hopefully, February."