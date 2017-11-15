AFC playoff picture: Titans and Jaguars to the dance?

Unlike in the NFC, where the wild-card spots are currently held by 7-3 and 6-3 teams with Super Bowl pedigrees -- and where there are four more teams above .500 waiting in the wings -- the younger conference's wild-card hopefuls are not as proven. Just three weeks ago, McDermott's overachieving Bills were being heralded as the story of the season, but two ugly losses later, their defense and playoff aspirations look more fraudulent than competent -- and they're abandoning Tyrod Taylor in favor of a rookie at QB! The Dolphins boast one of the league's ugliest offenses and are coming off a three-loss stretch of prime-time games during which they were outscored 112-45 -- and it wasn't that close. Baltimore rocked Miami in one of those games, but has been meh all year, relying on a consistent defense to prop up Joe Flacco's reputation. A favorite to win the West coming into 2017, the Raiders ran ashore after a quartet of losses, but two prime-time wins over K.C. and Miami have Oakland in a position to make a run.