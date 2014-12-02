Around the NFL

AFC playoff picture: Pats, Broncos still superpowers

Published: Dec 02, 2014 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Gregg Rosenthal outlined the NFC playoff picture on Monday, with the Packers sitting pretty and the surging Seahawks closing in on a postseason home game of their own.

Let's turn our attention to the AFC postseason outlook, which threatens to closely resemble last January's seeding.

Patriots and Broncos still reign atop AFC

Less than two months after meeting in the AFC Championship game, New England and Denver engaged in an offseason arms race to maximize the Super Bowl windows for their twilight quarterbacks. Here they are, standing eight months later as the prohibitive favorites for the top two seeds.

Having eviscerated the other three AFC division leaders by an average score of 43-19, the Patriots currently boast not only the most complete team but also a forbidding homefield advantage. If the Broncos can build on the impressive showings from their defense and ground attack in Week 13, a return trip to the Super Bowl is attainable even if they have to go through Gillette Stadium.

Colts are flawed favorites in AFC South

In addition to enjoying a two-game advantage over the second-place Texans, the Colts have confidence in the cavernous disparity between Andrew Luck and the rest of the division's quarterbacks. Indianapolis is on track to host another playoff game. The question is how far this team can go after watching the defense get bullied by the Pats, Broncos and Steelers. The combined record of the teams the Colts have beaten this season is 33-62. The combined record of teams to whom they have lost is 34-14.

Seeking a reason for optimism? Luck is coming off his best game of an incredible season with the play-making tag-team of Coby Fleener and Donte Moncriefelevated to featured roles. The league's top-ranked offense still has room to grow.

Bengals far from a lock in AFC North

The Week 6 tie essentially gives the Bengals a two-game edge in the division, but the schedule is far from inviting. They still have two matchups against the Steelers, to whom they have lost four of six games since Andy Dalton was drafted in 2011. Marvin Lewis' squad also travels to the 7-5 Browns and hosts the Broncos.

Cincinnati has the trump card over Baltimore thanks to a pair of head-to-head victories, but Cleveland and Pittsburgh still have a chance to sweep the season series.

Wild-card contenders need three more wins

Seven wild-card contenders have at least seven wins, which means it will take 10 or possibly even 11 victories to gain entry to the postseason. The field is crowded enough that no single member of the group has more than a 55 percent chance of making the dance, per Football Outsiders' playoff odds.

The Chargers are the lone team with eight wins, but that's counterbalanced by the toughest schedule of the bunch. The reeling Chiefs actually have a greater chance (54.8 versus 37.8) of making the playoffs, according to Football Outsiders metrics.

The Dolphins stand at 47.8 percent, compared to 44.8 for the Ravens, 34.1 for the Steelers, 10.7 for the Bills, 10.0 for the Browns and a scant 6.8 for the Texans.

Purely from a talent standpoint, the Ravens are the cream of this crop -- even with a patchwork secondary.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW