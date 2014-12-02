AFC playoff picture: Pats, Broncos still superpowers

In addition to enjoying a two-game advantage over the second-place Texans, the Colts have confidence in the cavernous disparity between Andrew Luck and the rest of the division's quarterbacks. Indianapolis is on track to host another playoff game. The question is how far this team can go after watching the defense get bullied by the Pats, Broncos and Steelers. The combined record of the teams the Colts have beaten this season is 33-62. The combined record of teams to whom they have lost is 34-14.