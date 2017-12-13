AFC playoff picture: Jaguars, Patriots, Steelers in race for byes

This was the Patriots' place to lose until Monday night's stunner. In New England's loss to the still-breathing Dolphins, the Patriots fell a game behind Pittsburgh in the battle for home field throughout the AFC playoffs. No true need to worry, though, as one win in the final three weeks will clinch the AFC East for the Pats. What's that? They play the Steelers this week? With Jacksonville coming in hot after a statement win over Seattle, New England suddenly is on the precipice of falling out of a first-round bye -- or clinching that aforementioned home field with a win to bring the Patriots into a tie for first with ownership of the head-to-head tiebreaker.