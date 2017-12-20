AFC Playoff Picture: Jaguars, Jets among five biggest spoilers

The Jaguars as a spoiler? It's kind of a stretch, but hear me out. The Steelers and Patriots have been the top two seeds in the conference nearly all season. But if the Jags win out, and the Steelers (at Texans, vs. Browns) and Pats (vs. Bills, vs. Jets) both lose at least one of their final two games, it'll be Jacksonville with a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout. If somebody had said before the season, or even six weeks ago, that the Jags could end up with either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the conference, you would have laughed. Plus, a victory over the Titans in Week 17 could knock their AFC South rivals out of the playoff picture for good.