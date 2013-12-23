AFC Playoff Picture: Down to the wire

Five of the six participants are set, but where they'll be seeded come January remains anyone's guess.
With plenty to unpack this week, let's waste no time:
Party invites in the mail
So who's in? Here's what we know:
» The Chiefs (11-4) are locked into the fifth seed, but Week 17 -- nothing less than a Roger Goodell-inspired fever dream -- will decide where all five remaining playoff teams are slotted.
The chase for No. 1
Denver would need to crater hard to miss out on home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
We don't see it happening, but if Terrelle Pryor and the Raiders pull off the impossible -- and the Patriots knock off the Bills -- New England is your No. 1 seed.
The league has wisely slated both games for 4:25 ET kickoffs.
In play for the bye
With nothing to play for Sunday, the Chiefs might sit their starters. The Patriots, obviously, can't follow suit.
That would amount to a wacky finish for Indy -- a maddening squad -- but nothing feels impossible after seeing what Buffalo did to Miami on Sunday and weighing how dominant Cincy has been at home.
Patriots puzzle
New England can finish anywhere from first to fourth.
We don't blame you, dear reader, if your head is spinning.
Sixth seed still up for grabs
Four teams are alive for the conference's final wild-card spot.
Steel City miracle?
And that's the beauty of where we sit heading into Week 17. Outside of the Chiefs, not a single team in the AFC can mail it in come Sunday.
This one's going down to the wire.